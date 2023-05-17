Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has baffled Alan Hutton by not appointing a new manager yet, and the BBC Radio 5 Live pundit believes somebody needs to be brought in as soon as possible.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

It has been nearly two months since Tottenham parted ways with former manager Antonio Conte, and they still do not appear to be any closer to bringing in a replacement, with Ryan Mason set to take charge for the remainder of the campaign.

There are a number of coaches who have been linked with taking over at N17, most recently Julen Lopetegui, with Spurs reportedly interested in bringing in the Woverhampton Wanderers boss, as well as the club's sporting director, Matt Hobbs.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Xabi Alonso was the leading contender for the manager's job, and Hutton has recently indicated he thinks the Bayer Leverkusen boss would be a good fit.

That said, the former Tottenham player also expressed his concern that Levy is yet to appoint a new head coach, telling Football Insider: “He likes to play football, I think he ticks a lot of boxes. It still just baffles me that a team like Tottenham have not got somebody in place yet.

“I just believe that a team that was vying for top four, Champions League football, should have a plan. You do not see it at this moment in time.

“I think it is really important that they get somebody in as soon as possible. They need a direction nailed down for the new season.

“I think that could be a good appointment but you have to go and get it done. Daniel Levy needs to get somebody in place and kick start everything.“

Should Tottenham appoint Xabi Alonso?

Alonso has done a fantastic job during his first season with Leverkusen, averaging 1.83 points per match in the Bundesliga, a huge increase on former manager Gerardo Seoane, with the Bundesliga club now in contention to qualify for Europe.

Jamie Redknapp has praised the Spaniard for the "astronomical" transformation he has overseen at the helm of Leverkusen, which indicates he could be a good fit for Spurs, who will need a serious rebuild this summer, after a disastrous season.

As pointed out by Hutton, it is vital that a new manager is brought in as soon as possible, in order to give the Lilywhites the best possible chance of qualifying for the Champions League in the 2023/24 campaign.

It is still early days in Alonso's career, but he has impressed during his spell with Leverkusen, and it could be worth Levy taking a gamble on the 41-year-old.