Tottenham Hotspur are not interested in appointing Graham Potter as their new manager, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

When will Tottenham appoint a new manager?

Cristian Stellini has been placed in charge of Tottenham for the remainder of the season, meaning a new appointment should not be expected until the end of the campaign, at which point the club have a number of different options to consider.

Brendan Rodgers being brought in "wouldn't surprise" journalist Ryan Taylor, although he does not believe the Northern Irishman would be well received by the Spurs supporters, in light of Leicester City's drop off over the past 18 months.

Taylor has also claimed Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner is "admired" by the Tottenham hierarchy, while he also details Celtic's Ange Postecoglou as a potential option, so there will be no shortage of managers to consider this summer.

One man that is out of the running, however, is former Chelsea manager Potter, as the Lilywhites are not going to reignite their interest in the 47-year-old, who is said to have rejected a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021.

At that point, the report claims the Englishman didn't want to work with chairman Daniel Levy, but this time around it is very much Spurs' decision, perhaps due to his tumultuous spell in charge of Chelsea.

Should Graham Potter have been considered?

It is fair to say the Solihull-born manager had a very tough time at Stamford Bridge, averaging just 1.42 points-per match in the 31 matches he took charge of, a massive downgrade on Thomas Tuchel, who averaged 2.07.

That said, the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager did a fantastic job during his time with the Seagulls, with chairman Tony Bloom claiming he left behind an "excellent legacy" after leading the club to their highest ever finish.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter

As such, Potter is likely to bounce back and go on to be a success elsewhere, but he is probably not the right appointment for Tottenham at this time, given that he has already failed to deliver at one of the Premier League's 'big six' clubs.

Spurs will have a number of options to choose from, and a section of supporters made their feelings clear before yesterday's game, staging a protest and calling for the re-appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, although the Argentine has recently been linked with what would be a shock move to Chelsea.