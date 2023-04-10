Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is "not as hot" on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as he once was, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Will Mauricio Pochettino return to Tottenham?

There are conflicting reports regarding whether Pochettino is willing to return to Tottenham, with TyC Sports reporting he rejected the opportunity to return to the club, in favour of holding out for the Real Madrid job, should Carlo Ancelotti leave at the end of the season.

However, pundit Tam McManus thinks it is "only a matter of time" before the Argentine makes his return to N17, claiming that he is bound to be "very tempted" by the vacancy, in light of his previous history with the club.

Spurs are not the only Premier League side that have been linked with a move for the 51-year-old, as Chelsea's co-sporting director, Laurence Stewart, has given him a glowing recommendation to the board.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues are interested in the former Lilywhites boss, but it appears as though Tottenham's interest is fading, with Levy no longer as keen on appointing him as he initially was.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Jones said: “I wouldn't say Pochettino is more likely to go to Real Madrid, but I would just say he's open-minded about how this could play out.

“I know people like to think that Pochettino is turning down Tottenham because he wants Real Madrid, but that's not strictly true.

“Daniel Levy is not as hot as he was on Pochettino. It's as simple as that.”

Should Tottenham appoint Mauricio Pochettino?

The Murphy-born manager will always have a special place in Tottenham fans' hearts, having led them to the final of the 2018-19 Champions League, and the supporters were heard singing his name during Saturday's 2-1 win against Brighton.

Pressure is mounting on owners ENIC, with protests about the board being staged earlier this season, and appointing Pochettino could be a good way to get the fans back on side.

That said, Tottenham have already sacked the manager on one occasion, and it would be unusual to go back in for him so soon, considering he hasn't really developed his reputation since leaving the first time.

As Paris Saint-Germain manager, the former Spurs boss won Ligue 1, however that is to be expected, and his side crashed out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage.

Rather than looking backwards, Tottenham should continue with their pursuit of top target Julian Nagelsmann, as the German is a "progressive" manager, who could bring an exciting brand of football back to the club.