Tottenham Hotspur's new manager will face an immediate "big problem", due to the uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane's future, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

After parting ways with Antonio Conte near the end of March, Tottenham finally appear to be making some progress towards appointing a new manager, with a report from De Telegraaf detailing that Arne Slot has agreed to take over.

Talks are currently ongoing regarding the appointment of the Dutchman, with Spurs needing to pay the £6m release clause included in his contract with Feyenoord, and it appears as though a deal could now be close.

However, in an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor has recently queried why any top manager would want to take over at N17 at the moment, given that they will face immediate issues.

The pundit said: “It is very odd to go into that club at the moment it seems as though you would be setting yourself up for failure.

“I think the big problem at Spurs for potential managers is that they do not know the future of Harry Kane, they do not know the amount of money they have got to spend in the summer.

“They can’t choose their own sporting director because that is what Nagelsmann wanted and maybe Daniel Levy said no.

“As much as managers want to manage, they want to right job and that is why Spurs will struggle to get a top manager.“

Will Kane leave Tottenham?

Any new manager will undoubtedly be keen to keep hold of Kane, given that he has been a shining light for the Lilywhites in a very poor season, scoring a remarkable 28 Premier League goals, while he has also picked up seven assists.

That said, it would not be a surprise if the England captain does want to seek pastures new this summer, given that Spurs are now unlikely to qualify for European competition of any description, currently sitting in eighth place.

Manchester United have identified the 29-year-old as a top target, while Paris Saint-Germain have also met with his representatives, and the allure of Champions League football could mean the striker is keen to join either club.

Given Tottenham's very poor 2022-23 campaign, it is likely the best thing any new manager can hope for is that Kane is willing to run down his contract, and The Telegraph have previously reported he may be willing to do so.