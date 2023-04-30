Tottenham Hotspur could offer the permanent manager's job to Ryan Mason if he impresses in the interim role between now and the end of the season, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Tottenham have now emerged as frontrunners in the race for Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri, who could ask to leave the Serie A club at the end of the season, although Newcastle United and Everton have also been linked with the Italian.

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is a big fan of Julian Nagelsmann and has urged the German to take the Spurs job, but it is thought that the recently sacked Bayern Munich manager is in no rush to make a decision about his future.

If the Lilywhites are unable to bring in Nagelsmann, who is one of the club's top targets, they could also consider the likes of Vincent Kompany, Thomas Frank and Arne Slot.

However, there is also the option to appoint from within, as Football Insider now reports the Tottenham board may consider offering Mason the job on a permanent basis should he oversee an improvement in the final weeks of the Premier League season.

Football Insider has previously detailed that Harry Kane will have a big say in who Spurs appoint as their new manager, and crucially, he is said to be a big fan of the current interim manager, which could make it a real possibility he is offered the job.

ENIC are wary of the importance of keeping Kane happy, as there are currently question marks surrounding his future in north London, with Manchester United and Chelsea both interested in his signature.

Should Tottenham appoint Ryan Mason?

Of course, it is important the Tottenham board bring in a manager that Kane approves of, given that they will be eager for him to commit to a new contract, but we don't feel offering the 31-year-old the permanent job would be a wise move.

Although the England captain considers his former teammate a close friend, he would probably much rather Spurs brought in a more proven manager, such as Slot, who has been branded "the best coach in the world" by Feyenoord's Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

There is no reason why Mason cannot go on to be Spurs manager at some point in the future, but we believe his lack of experience means he is not the right appointment at this moment in time, regardless of how well he does between now and the summer.