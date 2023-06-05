Tottenham Hotspur are "definitely" interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham are keen on bringing in a new winger this summer, and they are said to be pushing hard to sign Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, with the same report outlining James Maddison as a potential target.

Spurs also intend to sign Juventus loanee Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent basis, although the Sweden international has confirmed he's "still got to speak" with the club's hierarchy to iron out the move.

In terms of options from elsewhere, Solomon has emerged as a target for the Lilywhites, but they will face competition for his signature, as it has been reported Fulham are keen to sign the Israeli permanently, having had him on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Jones has now confirmed that Tottenham are considering a move for the 23-year-old, however he is not totally convinced he would be able to make an immediate impact.

The journalist said: "What I say is he hasn't been a regular, guaranteed starter at Fulham or anything, and there's still work to be done in terms of making him that player.

"So, I think while Tottenham definitely do have an interest in him here, there are other factors that do need to be weighed into the equation."

Should Tottenham sign Manor Solomon?

The Israel international, who supposedly earns £20k per week at Craven Cottage, had a mixed season on loan at Fulham, missing a large chunk of the start of the season due to a knee injury, before forcing his way into the side by scoring in four straight games from February to March.

Hailed as a "game-changer" by members of the media, the winger was often utilised as a substitute for the Cottagers, failing to hold down a consistent place in the starting XI, which casts doubt on whether he is a worthwhile signing for Tottenham.

At 23-years-old, the 5 foot 7 attacker still has plenty of time to develop, and he is already displaying some promising signs, ranking in the 94th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, showcasing his dribbling ability.

However, if Tottenham are to compete for the Champions League next season, it is unlikely that a player who is unable to break into Fulham's starting line-up will help them achieve that aim, and they should instead move on to other targets.