Tottenham Hotspur are set to make an official proposal for Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte in the summer transfer window, according to a recent report.

Will Tottenham sign Manuel Ugarte this summer?

Tottenham have been targeting Ugarte for quite some time, with it being reported they made contact with Sporting about signing the midfielder back in September, although Leicester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid were also named as potential suitors.

Interest in the 21-year-old is growing, as Aston Villa have recently joined the race for his signature, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, while Newcastle United, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also eyeing the youngster.

As such, it may be difficult to win the race for the Uruguayan in the summer, particularly if Newcastle pip Spurs to fourth place, however he still remains a target, according to a recent report from Record. (via Sport Witness)

Spurs are reportedly set to make an official proposal for the defensive midfielder, having promised to submit a bid in the summer transfer window, and Sporting are now believed to be considering a sale.

The Portuguese side need to raise funds before bringing in new signings of their own, and the starlet has a release clause of €60m, (£53m), making him one of their most prized assets.

Having previously dealt with Tottenham in negotiations for Pedro Porro, which dragged out across the whole January window, Sporting would want to avoid a similar situation in the summer.

Would Manuel Ugarte be a good signing for Tottenham?

The Uruguayan is excelling in the Portuguese league, particularly in a defensive sense, ranking in the 99th percentile for tackles completed per 90 in the past year, while he is also in the 99th percentile for his pass-completion rate.

Hailed as an "animal" by members of the media, the maestro was remarkable for Sporting in their Europa League triumph against Arsenal last month, winning a total of 13 ground duels, seven more than any of his teammates, also completing four successful dribbles.

A performance of that standard against the Premier League leaders highlights that the eight-time Uruguay international is more than ready to make the step up to the English top flight, and Spurs should undoubtedly make an offer this summer.

Given his age, Ugarte could run the Tottenham midfield for a decade to come, and while he is already putting in some top-level performances, he is only going to improve.