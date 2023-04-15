A number of Tottenham Hotspur players are keen on Mauricio Pochettino being appointed as the club's new manager, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

Who could Tottenham Hotspur appoint as manager?

Chairman Daniel Levy is running the rule over a number of options, however he has recently been dealt a blow in the pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann - who was the favoured choice to replace Antonio Conte - as he has reportedly turned them down.

Tottenham may now have to start looking at alternative managers, including former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, with the Northern Irishman said to 'very keen' on the job, and he is set for an interview.

Pochettino has also been linked with a return to N17, however journalist Dean Jones recently detailed that Levy is no longer as keen on appointing the Argentine as he once was, but that view is not shared by a group of the players.

According to a report from the Mail, a number of the players are eager for the club to re-appoint the 51-year-old, however he is not the first-choice among the hierarchy at the club.

Levy is a big fan of Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, although he could soon be offered a new contract at Turf Moor, while a faction at the club would like a British manager, such as recently-sacked Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Should Tottenham Hotspur appoint Mauricio Pochettino?

The 4-3-3 attacking manager has already been sacked by Spurs once, after which football writer Alex Keble claimed he was "too good" for the club, while also adding that Levy had thrown out a "genius he never deserved."

There is now a good opportunity to bring the Murphy-born coach back for a second stint, considering he is currently unemployed, and he has gone on to enjoy some success as Paris Saint-Germain manager in the meantime, which could stand him in good stead.

The former PSG boss won three trophies during his time at the Parc des Princes, and his sacking was probably a little harsh, considering they were only narrowly knocked out of the Champions League by eventual-winners Real Madrid.

Pochettino has ample Premier League experience, having taken charge of Tottenham for 293 matches during his previous spell, while he also has the support of the players, as well as the fans, who could be heard singing his name during the 2-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.