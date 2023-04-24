Tottenham Hotspur's former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, would return to the club "in a heartbeat", according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

What's the latest on Pochettino to Tottenham?

Despite Tottenham fans chanting the name of Pochettino, it appears as though the club's hierarchy have no intention of bringing him back for a second spell in north London, with journalist Alasdair Gold claiming they have shown "zero interest."

Daniel Levy is said to have "gone a little cold" on re-appointing the Argentine, although journalist Dean Jones also indicates the chairman could still be tempted to sanction his return at the end of the season.

There may be competition from London rivals Chelsea, however, with it recently being reported the 51-year-old is open to accepting the job at Stamford Bridge, having held talks in recent days.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Taylor has indicated the former Spurs boss would jump at the chance to return to north London.

The journalist said: "On the flip side, say you brought Pochettino back in when Conte was sacked; he's got 10 games to work with his squad to decide what he wants for next season. There are positives to it if you can convince him and I think Pochettino would go back to Tottenham in a heartbeat, honestly."

Should Tottenham bring Mauricio Pochettino back?

After being sacked by Spurs, the "fantastic" coach went on to manage Paris Saint-Germain, where he won three trophies, although success is to be expected, given PSG's dominance in Ligue 1.

Tottenham fans will always have fond memories of his first spell in north London, leading the club to the Champions League final, and establishing them as regulars in Europe's elite competition, finishing in the top four in four straight seasons.

A similar rebuilding job may be necessary this summer, considering some of the performances in recent weeks, losing 3-2 at home to Bournemouth, and 6-1 away at Newcastle United on Sunday, after a shocking opening 25 minutes.

Levy has been criticised for his decision to appoint big-name managers, such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, rather than people with the capability of building a squad over a number of years, meaning it could make sense to bring Pochettino back.

However, Julian Nagelsmann would also fit the mould, having taken Hoffenheim from 15th all the way up to third in the Bundesliga, and it has recently been reported he is ready to accept the Spurs job.