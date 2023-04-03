Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte, and they have been rejected by former boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to a report from TyC Sports.

Do Tottenham Hotspur want Mauricio Pochettino?

There have been conflicting reports regarding whether Spurs are keen to bring Pochettino back, with it recently being reported that he is among the frontrunners for the job, alongside former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Journalist Paul Brown has claimed people in the dressing room would "really love" to have the Argentine back, while reporter Ben Jacobs has previously stated chairman Daniel Levy would be "extremely open" to his return.

However, the Daily Star report that Tottenham are no longer interested in the 51-year-old taking over as manager, and a new update indicates that he is eyeing a move elsewhere, and has no intention of returning to his former club.

According to a report from TyC Sports, the former Paris Saint-Germain boss recently rejected the chance to return to Tottenham, while he is also uninterested in taking over at Chelsea, Ajax, and the Brazilian national team. This stance is due to the fact he expects to take over at Real Madrid at the end of the season, at which point Carlo Ancelotti may leave to take up the role of Brazil manager.

Everything is said to be on track for Pochettino to join Real Madrid, as he is said to be the Spanish club's first-choice candidate, ruling out a return to N17.

Who will Tottenham appoint as manager?

It will be disappointing for many Spurs fans that the Argentine is out of the running, given the "brilliant" manager's previous history with the club, however, there are still a plethora of candidates for the role.

It has now been reported that Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner is interested in the idea of taking over at Tottenham, and he could be a savvy appointment, given that he led the German club to Europa League success last season.

Nagelsmann is another option for the Lilywhites, however they may have missed the opportunity to bring him to north London, as Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea are considering him to replace Graham Potter.

The quality of manager Spurs can attract is likely to come down to whether they are able to achieve a top-four finish under the stewardship of interim boss Cristian Stellini, currently sitting in fifth place, one point behind Manchester United and Newcastle.