Tottenham Hotspur could look at appointing Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, according to recent reports from Italy.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

The Telegraph have reported Tottenham have compiled a four-man shortlist of managers, with Julian Nagelsmann said to be their top target, however they face a potential stumbling block, as the compensation may be too expensive.

If Spurs are unable to bring in the German, they could look at appointing Fulham boss Marco Silva, with Football Insider recently detailing the Cottagers are set for contract talks for the 45-year-old, in order to prevent an approach from the north London club.

Journalist Dean Jones has reported the Lilywhites are still interested in Burnley's Vincent Kompany, while the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Thomas Frank and Oliver Glasner could also be considered, as per a report from 90min.

It is still anyone's guess as to who will take over at Tottenham this summer, and there has been a surprise name thrown into the mix by Italian outlet Il Messaggero, as relayed by Citta Celeste (via Sport Witness).

Spurs could reportedly make a move for Sarri, who is said to be attracting the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, and strangely he has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United, who don't look like they'll need a replacement for Eddie Howe any time soon.

The report speculates that a move to Tottenham makes the most sense of the name-checked suitors, but Sarri has recently rejected a big-money move to manage in the United Arab Emirates, indicating he is pretty happy at Lazio.

Should Tottenham go for Maurizio Sarri?

It seems unlikely that Daniel Levy would approach the Italian, although he has done a very good job as manager of Lazio this season, with his side currently sitting second in the Serie A standings.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has previously hailed the 64-year-old as "extraordinary", and he did enjoy some success during his last spell at an English club, leading Chelsea to a Europa League triumph in 2019 and finishing third in the Premier League.

Known for utilising an attacking 4-3-3 system, there are indications the Napoli-born tactician would bring an exciting brand of football back to Tottenham, but he is not the manager they need at this moment in time.

At just 35-years-old, Nagelsmann is likely to be a more viable long-term option than Sarri, and he should remain the club's top target.