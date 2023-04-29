Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as frontrunners for Maurizio Sarri, amid the Lazio manager's uncertain future in Rome, according to recent reports from Italy.

When will Tottenham appoint a new manager?

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly in no rush to appoint a new manager, having recently whittled down the list of potential Antonio Conte replacements to five/six candidates.

There were initial indications Levy wanted to bring in Julian Nagelsmann before the end of the campaign, however, the same report details the German would only be tempted by a summer move, although crucially he is open to an approach.

Nagelsmann is at the top of Spurs' shortlist, but recent reports have also linked Sarri with a move to north London, with the Italian impressing as manager of Lazio, and there has now been a new update on the situation.

According to a report from Il Quotidiano (via Sport Witness), the Lilywhites are "in the front row" to appoint the 64-year-old, ahead of Newcastle United and Everton, who have also recently been linked with the manager.

It is detailed the Lazio boss is asking for at least 4-5 signings from the board, and if that wish is not granted, he could look to leave the Serie A club at the end of the season, potentially opening the door for a move to north London.

Whether he is keen on a return to the Premier League remains to be seen, but Levy could consider making a move for yet another Chelsea boss.

Should Tottenham appoint Maurizio Sarri?

Lazio have taken great strides under the helm of the former Chelsea manager this season, currently sitting in second place, having finished fifth in the 2021/22 campaign - and it is not the first time Sarri has been successful in Italy.

The tactician, who commonly uses a 4-3-3 system, won the 2019/20 Serie A title as manager of Juventus, and secured Champions League football for three seasons in a row with Napoli, picking up a whopping 91 points in the 2017/18 campaign.

Journalist Nick Emms has recently hailed the Italian as an "incredible coach", and he managed to compete for major honours during his last spell in England, winning the Europa League with Chelsea and losing on penalties in the final of the EFL Cup.

Tottenham fans may not be too enthralled with the prospect of appointing yet another ex-Chelsea manager, but Sarri has tended to do a good job wherever he has been, and he could be a savvy appointment.