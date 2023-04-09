Tottenham Hotspur are still monitoring Norwich City's Max Aarons, although interest in the right-back is now growing, according to a recent report.

Do Tottenham need a right-back?

Tottenham have strengthened considerably at right-back in recent years, firstly bringing in Emerson Royal from Barcelona back in September 2021, in a deal worth £25.73m, before signing Pedro Porro in the January transfer window.

However, Emerson has been much-maligned this season, with journalist Josh Bunting launching a scathing attack on the Brazilian back in October, labelling him "dreadful", while Porro did not hit the ground running.

The Spaniard failed to dislodge Emerson in the starting XI to begin with, however he has since come into form, and Dan Kilpatrick from the Evening Standard said he looked 'technically sound' in yesterday's 2-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Even though the right-back has started to find his feet in the Premier League, Tottenham could look at strengthening in the summer transfer window, and The Sun report they are still monitoring Norwich City's Aarons.

The 23-year-old has been reluctant to leave the Canaries in the past, turning down two offers from unnamed Premier League clubs on deadline day, in order to focus on winning promotion from the Championship.

However, the Englishman could reconsider his stance this summer, amid growing interest in his signature, with Wolfsburg conducting a recent scouting mission.

The defender will be well known to Tottenham fans, having emerged as a top target for Jose Mourinho back in 2020.

Would Max Aarons be a good signing for Tottenham?

Members of the media have hailed the Norwich City ace this season, with Jack Reeve describing him as "superb", while also claiming he has the "maturity of a veteran."

One of the full-back's best attributes is his dribbling, ranking in the 98th percentile for progressive carries per 90 in the past year, and in the 85th for successful take-ons, when compared to other players in his position.

That said, similarly to Porro, the £29k-per-week ace does not always offer a lot to his side defensively, making far less clearances and blocks than an average full-back makes, over the course of the past year.

With Porro improving week-by-week, Tottenham have no real need to sign a player with very similar attributes in the summer transfer window, and they should instead focus on signing a new centre-back, given their defensive struggles, conceding 42 goals in the Premier League this season.