Tottenham Hotspur are now among the main contenders to sign FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi, but there is a clause in the striker's contract that is causing problems, according to a report.

Who are Tottenham signing this summer?

Spurs are still keen on strengthening their squad this summer, particularly in attacking areas, and they could stand a good chance of winning the race for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, with the winger recently telling friends he wants to join.

Gent striker Gift Orban is also of interest to Spurs, although they are hesitant to meet the Belgian club's asking price of €30m (£25.5m), and they are set to face competition for his signature from Fulham and Lille.

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast (via Spurs Web), journalist Ben Jacobs explains the Lilywhites do not think the 21-year-old is worth more than £25m, given that he is yet to play in a major European league, but the player himself is keen on the move.

Taremi has been a target for Tottenham for quite some time now, with some reports even suggesting they submitted a bid of €24m (£21m) for the Porto man earlier this month, and there has now been an update on their pursuit.

According to a report from CalcioMercato (via Sport Witness), there is still a possibility the 31-year-old moves to the Premier League this summer, with Spurs "in particular" keen on signing him, indicating they are among the main contenders for his signature.

Although Ange Postecoglou currently has Alejo Veliz and Richarlison at his disposal, the duo are deemed unlikely to fill the void left by Harry Kane, and there is a feeling a move could still be made for the Iran international.

However, the Lilywhites will need at least €30m (£26m) if they are to prise the veteran striker away from Porto, and they may face competition from AC Milan, although a deal is proving difficult for both clubs due to the Portuguese club's demands.

As Porto only own 85% of the forward, they are determined to hold out for as big a fee as possible, having turned down Milan's most recent offer of €15m (£13m) plus bonuses.

Read The Latest Tottenham Transfer News HERE

How good is Mehdi Taremi?

As a result of Heung-min Son's poor form last season, the Iranian was lauded as "the best Asian player in football" by journalist Zach Lowy, justifying that description with a series of brilliant performances in the Portuguese league.

In the 2022-23 campaign, the Bushehr-born forward scored 31 goals in all competitions, while also showing his creative side by weighing in with 11 assists, and he places in the 89th percentile for assists per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

However, the 6 foot 1 striker appears to be hitting his peak at a late stage in his career, and it is difficult to justify paying a fee of £26m for a player who has never proven himself in a major European league.

If Porto drop their asking price, Taremi could prove to be a solid short-term replacement for Kane, but they could be better off not pursuing a deal if his current club are unwilling to negotiate.