Tottenham Hotspur have now opened "direct talks" with Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Which defender are Tottenham signing?

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has given an overview of Tottenham's potential defensive targets this summer, naming the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Edmond Tapsoba and Van de Ven as options for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Progress has also been made in Spurs' pursuit of Clement Lenglet, with an agreement in principle being reached over a three-year contract, meaning the last remaining hurdle is agreeing a fee with Barcelona, and a €10m (£8.6m) deal is being discussed.

Gleison Bremer has been named as another target for the Lilywhites, however Juventus' €50m (£43m) asking price is scaring off potential suitors from the Premier League, meaning the Brazilian is likely to remain in Turin for the time being.

In a new update on Twitter, Romano has now confirmed that Tottenham have opened "direct talks" with Wolfsburg over Van de Ven, and the 22-year-old is amongst the club's "top targets".

Such is Spurs' interest in the defender, they are set to submit a "verbal proposal" soon, with the player himself said to be "keen on the move".

Tapsoba remains on the Lilywhites' list of potential targets, however a deal for the Bayer Leverkusen star would be more expensive.

Is Micky van de Ven signing for Tottenham?

If Tottenham are to win the race for the centre-back, they will have to fend off competition from elsewhere, with Liverpool also being named as potential suitors, and Football Insider report the Reds have identified him as a key target.

It is no wonder some of the Premier League's top clubs are queuing up for the Wolfsburg ace, as he has a range of important defensive qualities, with football scout Jacek Kulig hailing him as a "tenacious tackler" and "dominant in the air."

Not only that, the former Volendam man is also assured in possession of the ball, ranking in the 90th percentile for progressive carries per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, indicating a willingness to drive the ball forward.

Van de Ven is still very young, and he only made his breakthrough in one of Europe's 'big five' leagues in the Bundesliga last season, but he is showing all the hallmarks of a quality centre-back, and it is exciting news that Tottenham have stepped up their interest.