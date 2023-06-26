Tottenham Hotspur have held talks over a move for Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, and the defender has been placed on their shortlist alongside Edmond Tapsoba, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Micky van de Ven signing for?

Tottenham are set to do battle with Liverpool for the Wolfsburg defender's signature, and Football Insider report the Reds are currently leading the race, having identified him as one of their key targets ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

According to reports, the German club are set to demand at least €30m (£26m) to sanction the 22-year-old's departure this summer, however, there is no offer on the table at present, and there is a chance he remains at Wolfsburg.

The Dutchman is contracted until the summer of 2027, meaning the Bundesliga side are in a strong negotiating position, and they do not need to accept any offers below their asking price.

In a new update on Twitter, Romano has now claimed the centre-back is on Tottenham's "shortlist", alongside Tapsoba, with both players "appreciated by the club."

Talks have already taken place over the Dutch defender, however, it is unclear whether any progress has been made towards agreeing a deal.

Should Tottenham sign van de Ven?

It is clear that Spurs will need to bring in some new defensive options this summer, given their very poor record at the back last season, conceding 63 goals in the Premier League, the sixth-highest amount of any side.

Football Scout Jacek Kulig has hailed the Wolfsburg ace as a "complete & dominant" centre-back, while also praising him for his great positioning and tenacious tackling, however, there are aspects of his game that need to be improved.

Despite his 6 foot 4 frame, the Wormer-born defender has averaged just 1.06 aerials won per 90 in the past year, which places him in the fourth percentile compared to his positional peers, while he is also in the 13th percentile for interceptions.

That said, the former Volendam man displayed a keen eye for picking out his teammates last season, which is an important quality for a modern-day centre-back, recording a pass-completion rate of 83%, the highest figure of any Wolfsburg player that completed a full 90 minutes.

Van de Ven is far from the finished article, however, given that he will be available for just £26m, it could be worth Tottenham taking a gamble on him this summer, looking to pip their top-flight rivals Liverpool to a deal.