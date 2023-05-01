Tottenham Hotspur have now set their sights on signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, having been impressed with his performances this season, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With ENIC keen on bringing in new options in midfield this summer, Tottenham have now joined the race for RCD Mallorca star Kang-in Lee, who could be allowed to leave for less than his €30m (£26.5m) release clause.

Spurs are also "hot on the trail" of Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte, after first taking note of him in their Champions League matches against the Portuguese side earlier this year, while a new striker could also be in order, amid Harry Kane's uncertain future in north London.

To replace the England captain, the Lilywhites could look at signing Lille's Jonathan David, who is expected to leave his current club this summer, although it is not yet a foregone conclusion that Kane leaves the club.

While the rumours surrounding the Tottenham striker are likely to dominate the news in the summer window, the club are also keen on bolstering their options in midfield, and Football Insider reports Gibbs-White is now a target.

The Forest midfielder has been watched by Spurs throughout the 2022/23 season, and scouts have been impressed by the improvements he has made, while they also believe he has the potential to develop even further.

The report also claims that the Englishman is regarded as a classic Tottenham player who would be a great fit in the midfield.

Should Tottenham sign Morgan Gibbs-White?

Hailed as "sensational" by journalist Josh Bunting, the maestro has cemented himself as a vital player for Forest this season, making 33 appearances in the Premier League, during which time he has picked up four goals and six assists.

Only Brennan Johnson has amassed more goal contributions for the Tricky Trees this season, highlighting the £80k-per-week midfielder's attacking threat, while he is also very strong in the air, ranking in the 97th percentile for aerials won per 90 in the past year.

That said, it is debatable whether the 23-year-old would help take Tottenham to the next level, given that Rodrigo Bentancur has averaged more non-penalty goals, assists, and is far better defensively, ranking in the 74th percentile for tackles per 90.

Of course, Bentancur is expected to be out until November, however, when the Uruguayan does return, Gibbs-White would find it very difficult to displace him in the starting XI.