Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring Swansea City defender Nathan Wood, but they may face competition for his signature from rivals Arsenal, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Do Tottenham need to sign a new defender?

Tottenham may well need to enter the market for a new centre-back this summer, with Eric Dier being slammed by the media for some of his performances this season, branded "terrible" during the 2-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Clement Lenglet has also been criticised at times, being labelled an "imposter" by former Spurs man Jamie O'Hara, having averaged a Sofascore rating of just over 6.6 in the Premier League so far this season, among the worst-performing players in the squad.

Japhet Tanganga has fared even worse than Lenglet, averaging a rating of around 6.30 during his three appearances in the top flight this term, and the Lilywhites are in dire need of bringing in some new defensive options this summer.

Wood is one potential option for Tottenham, with Romano reporting they are "closely monitoring" the performances of the Swansea City defender, although Arsenal are also named as potential suitors.

The journalist explained (via Twitter):

The 20-year-old's current employers are looking to extend his contract, in order to try and prevent a summer departure, however it may be difficult to hold onto him, considering some of the Premier League's top clubs are now circling.

Should Tottenham sign Nathan Wood?

One particularly impressive part of the defender's game is his passing ability, ranking in the 98th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 over the past year, when compared to other players in his position.

Hailed as "magnificent" by members of the media back in March, the 6 foot 2 enforcer has enjoyed a real breakthrough season with the Swans, making 35 appearances in the Championship, during which time he has improved considerably.

Manager Russell Martin has claimed the starlet is now a "real leader" within the group, despite his young age, while also branding him an "incredible performer".

In Swansea's recent 2-0 away win against Wigan Athletic, the youngster made six clearances, the highest total of any player, as well as making one clearance off the line to preserve his side's clean sheet, in another fantastic performance.

Given that Wood has no experience at Premier League level, he may not be able to immediately come into the Tottenham starting XI, but he is certainly one to watch for the future.