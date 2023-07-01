Tottenham Hotspur could launch an offer for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins if Harry Kane leaves this summer, according to reports.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

Kane has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich after his agent held talks with the German champions, but the £60m offer made was immediately dismissed by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

The Bundesliga side are set to come back in with a bid of £70m, with the striker getting "closer and closer" to a move to Germany, however, Levy is said to be holding out for a minimum of £86m, so the two clubs are still some way apart.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has been informed that Spurs have no plans to sell their talisman this summer, but they have now seemingly started work on contingency plans, should he force his way out of the club.

According to reports from Spain (via The Hard Tackle), Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou could launch an offer for Aston Villa striker Watkins, amid the uncertainty surrounding Kane's future, however, they are not the only Premier League club interested in his services.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are also attentive to the situation surrounding the Englishman, who Unai Emery could be willing to let leave, as long as Villa are able to find a suitable replacement. The 27-year-old's contract is set to expire until June 2025, meaning the Villans will be in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a transfer fee.

How many goals has Ollie Watkins scored?

The Torquay-born striker scored a very respectable 15 goals in the Premier League last season, reaching double figures in the top flight for the third season on the spin, so it is no wonder some top clubs are now queuing up for his signature, with the player even scoring twice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the £75k-per-week forward averaged a 6.96 WhoScored rating in the top flight during the 2022-23 campaign, the highest of any player in the Villa squad, having also recorded a total of six assists.

Of course, every Spurs fan is well aware that it will be a massive blow if Kane leaves this summer, with the England captain scoring a total of 70 goals in the Premier League over the past three seasons.

Although Watkins has been very impressive for Villa, it is very unlikely he would be able to record those sorts of numbers in a Tottenham shirt, so Levy's main priority should be keeping hold of Kane for the foreseeable future.