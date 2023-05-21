Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, who could join alongside Arne Slot this summer, according to reports from the Netherlands.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham have identified several central midfield targets for the summer, and they are reportedly keen on bringing in Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, who is expected to leave after the Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is another possibility for Spurs, and he could be an affordable, given that he has a £35m buy-out clause in his contract, but they will face stiff competition for his signature from the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

An enquiry has been made about Barcelona's Franck Kessie, while Rennes' Lovro Majer has been picked out as a priority signing, as the Lilywhites have been interested in a creative midfielder for quite some time.

Although Tottenham's recruitment team have continued to identify potential signings without a manager in place, much of the club's summer business is likely to hinge upon who is installed as the new head coach.

Slot has been heavily linked in recent days, and reports from the Netherlands (via Sport Witness) now claim that Kokcu could follow his manager to north London, having been intensively scouted for a number of seasons.

Spurs have held personal talks with the midfielder about a summer move, although they are yet to make direct contact with Feyenoord to discuss the intricacies of a potential deal.

As the Dutch champions have no interest in selling the 22-year-old, they have set an asking price of €40m (£35m), however that fee could fluctuate, and the Lilywhites could start negotiations soon.

Who is Orkan Kokcu?

After graduating from the Feyenoord youth academy, the Turkish maestro has risen through the ranks to become club captain at the tender age of 22, leading his side to the Eredivisie title this season.

The Haarlem-born midfielder has weighed in with three assists and eight goals in 30 league appearances this term, with the latter figure ranking him fourth in the squad, indicating he could be a real threat for Tottenham on the front foot.

With Rodrigo Bentancur out until November at the earliest, Spurs will be in need of a midfielder capable of producing in front of goal, and Kokcu could be a very good addition for that reason.

Not only that, but the Feyenoord star has been hailed as a "leader", indicating he could become an important figure for the Lilywhites both on and off the pitch.