Tottenham Hotspur are now eyeing a move for Pedro, with the Flamengo striker attracting the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, according to a recent report from TuttoMercatoWeb.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Harry Kane's future remains in doubt, with honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness confident the Tottenham striker will complete a move to the Allianz Arena this summer, although no meaningful progress has been made in talks with Daniel Levy.

As such, Ange Postecoglou may have to start thinking about possible replacements for the striker this summer, with Spurs now being linked with a potential move for Lille's Jonathan David, who could cost around €60m (£52m).

Levy's preferred option to replace Kane is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but the chairman could face issues persuading the 24-year-old to join, given that the conditions are not quite there for the Lilywhites to compete for trophies at this moment in time.

According to a recent report from TuttoMercatoWeb, Tottenham are also eyeing a move for Flamengo striker Pedro, who is now ready to test himself in the Premier League, after a difficult experience during his first move to Europe, with Fiorentina.

Nottingham Forest are among the main contenders to sign the Brazilian, alongside Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, who would be able to table a very large salary offer, which could turn his head.

Brentford and Spurs are also waiting in the wings for the forward, who is very popular among Premier League clubs, however, there is yet to be an official offer made by any of the interested parties.

Who is Pedro?

The Rio de Janeiro-born striker has played in his home country of Brazil for the vast majority of his career, across spells with Fluminense and CR Flamengo, scoring 20 goals in 58 goals for the former before making a move to Serie A side Fiorentina.

It did not work out for the 26-year-old in Italy, failing to find the back of the net for the first team before moving back to Brazil, but his performances for Flamengo indicate he could be ready to test himself in Europe once again.

In a total of 190 games for Flamengo, the £24k-per-week forward has weighed in with 93 goals and 23 assists, and he has been in particularly impressive goal-scoring form over the course of the past year.

During that timeframe, the former Fiorentina man has averaged 0.85 non-penalty goals per 90, placing him in the 99th percentile compared to his positional peers playing at a similar level.

The Brazil international's performances earned him a call-up to the World Cup squad, making two appearances out in Qatar, however, he failed to find the back of the net, and he has still only scored one goal for his country.

Brazil legend Ronaldo has even hailed Pedro as a "quality striker", while also claiming he has a "huge future ahead of him", but there are question marks over whether he would be a viable replacement for Kane, given that he is unproven outside of Brazil, however, by the looks of things, he could be a name to keep an eye on ahead of the new season.