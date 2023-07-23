Tottenham Hotspur have now held talks with Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki's representatives over a potential summer move to the Premier League, but they may face competition for his signature from Chelsea, according to a report from Football Transfers.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham have already made a number of attacking signings this summer, bringing in the likes of James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon. However, manager Ange Postecoglou is still keen to bolster his squad even further, recently saying:

“We’re working with the players we’ve got at the moment and I’m really happy with the way they are all working hard.

“But we’ve obviously still got time in the transfer window and we’re still looking to do some business.”

On Saturday night, Spurs were linked with a shock move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, as the French club are now considering a sale, however, that move does not seem very likely, given that he will surely be keen to play Champions League football.

Postecoglou is tasked with finding a potential replacement for Harry Kane, amid the uncertainty over the striker's future, with reports from Germany recently detailing his wife and family have been spotted in Germany inquiring about houses and schools.

The Lilywhites have therefore made an approach for Fiorentina striker Arthur Cabral, although the report also claims they have several other names on the list of potential replacements for their talisman.

Tottenham are also seemingly still keen on another attacking midfielder, with Football Transfers recently reporting they have held talks with the representatives of Cherki in London.

The 19-year-old is said to be regarded as one of French football's hottest prospects, and he has been attracting the attention of some top Premier League clubs, with Chelsea also holding talks over a summer move.

As a result of their financial problems, Lyon would be open to selling the youngster, but only for the right price, having already knocked back an offer from Chelsea. The Blues are ready to make an offer of €40m (£35m) for the Lyon star, so Tottenham may have to move swiftly if they are to win the race for his signature.

What position does Rayan Cherki play?

The Frenchman is capable of playing in several attacking positions, including on both wings, and he has occasionally played as a striker, however, he has predominantly featured in an advanced midfield role throughout his career so far.

Lauded as a "difference-maker" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the starlet ranks in the 84th percentile for assists per 90 in the past year, showcasing his creative flair, while he also places in the 97th percentile for shot-creating actions.

The Lyon-born attacker is still very young, but he has already established himself as a key first-team player with his current club, having made 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season, following up the 2021-22 campaign in which he made 27 outings.

As such, the indication is that Cherki would be able to push the likes of Maddison, Kulusevski and Heung-min Son for a starting spot from the get-go, and he could be a very good acquisition for Tottenham.