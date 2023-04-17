Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a move for Birmingham City defender Rico Browne, who has turned down the opportunity to join the north London club in the past, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham are running the rule over a number of defensive options for the summer, with it recently emerging they are "closely monitoring" the performances of Swansea City's Nathan Wood, who is also being eyed by rivals Arsenal.

Barcelona are keen on selling loanee Clement Lenglet to Spurs in a permanent deal, which could cost as much as €15m (£13.4m), however the report does not confirm whether the club are interested in keeping him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Lilywhites are also interested in signing Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka, and the 23-year-old defender will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his current contract is set to expire.

While Tottenham are mulling over moves for centre-backs who would immediately slot into the starting XI, they are also considering options for the future, and Football Insider report they are set to make a new bid for Browne.

It is detailed that Spurs failed in their previous attempt to sign the defender, as he instead opted to sign a new contract with Birmingham, however they have since rekindled their interest.

There may be stiff competition for the 19-year-old, as the report claims Manchester United are also considering a move, and the player himself would jump at the chance to move to Old Trafford.

Should Tottenham sign Rico Browne?

The Manchester-born centre-back is yet to make a first team appearance for Birmingham, which indicates he would be some way off competing for a starting spot at Tottenham, but there are signs he could go on to be a fantastic player.

Hailed as "highly-rated" by members of the media, the starlet has made his name as a ball-playing centre-back, cementing his place in the youth team and becoming captain, highlighting his leadership abilities.

In 31 appearances at youth level, the Birmingham ace has occasionally been utilised in defensive midfield, also displaying his versatility, which is a very useful quality for any player to have.

It remains to be seen whether Browne is able to fulfill his vast potential, but he would be an excellent addition to the Tottenham youth setup, should they be able to win the race for his signature.