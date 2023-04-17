Tottenham Hotspur are "missing a trick" by not considering Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Since sacking Antonio Conte, there have been numerous reports linking Tottenham with a move for De Zerbi, with journalist Gianluca De Marzio stating that he is on the club's "list" of targets, as he wants to stay in the Premier League.

However, having reached out to the Brighton boss, Spurs did not receive the response they were hoping for, as Alasdair Gold claims there were no "positive indications" coming from his camp.

The 43-year-old's behaviour on the touchline during the Lilywhites' 2-1 victory against Brighton last weekend may have even ruled him out of the running for the job, due to potential concerns about his temperament.

However, Brown does not believe Tottenham should be so hasty in dismissing the Italian as an option, as a result of the fantastic job he has done at the Amex Stadium up to this point.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: "You could argue Brighton & Hove Albion are a better team now than they were under Graham Potter.

"So I think Roberto De Zerbi is a really underrated manager and I'm not personally convinced that Spurs are looking at him seriously.

"But I really think they should be because they could be missing a trick if they don't.”

Should Tottenham appoint Roberto De Zerbi?

After the very disappointing 3-2 loss against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, Spurs are in no better position to qualify for the Champions League next season than Brighton, currently four points clear of the Seagulls, having played two extra games.

As such, it may be very difficult to persuade the Brescia-born tactician to move to north London, and their ability to attract him will come down to how they perform for the remainder of the Premier League season.

However, if the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss can be tempted, then he would be an excellent appointment, having done a fantastic job with Brighton, averaging 1.76 points-per match since taking charge, only fractionally lower than Conte's average as Spurs boss.

Hailed as having an "elite mentality" by members of the media, De Zerbi would also implement an "exciting" and "progressive" style at Tottenham, as opposed to the "negative" football that the fans have become accustomed to under both Conte and Cristian Stellini.