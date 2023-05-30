Tottenham Hotspur have now set their sights on a summer move for Leeds United defender Robin Koch, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham will need to bring in a new defender this summer, given that they are reportedly open to offers for Ben Davies, regardless of who is appointed as their new manager, and they have identified a number of key targets.

It has recently been reported that Spurs have reached an agreement with Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, with the Turkish club now working on sanctioning a sale, which could amount to €25m (£21m), as the player has made it clear he wants to leave.

The Lilywhites are also eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, but it would take a "huge bid" to pull off a deal, meaning they could turn their attention to other targets, including Villarreal's Pau Torres.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham have also set their sights on signing Koch this summer, with the defender potentially set to be available for a cut-price fee of £15m, following Leeds United's relegation to the Championship.

Spurs have shortlisted the German as a potential target as we now enter the summer transfer window, and he is deemed likely to be on the move this summer, as his contract with Leeds is set to expire at the end of next season.

Not only that, but the 26-year-old is also keen on playing in the Premier League, potentially opening the door for a move to north London.

Should Tottenham sign Robin Koch?

There is no doubting that the centre-back is quality on his day, having been hailed as "excellent" by members of the media back in January, however, there are question marks about whether he would be able to make the step up to Tottenham.

The 6 foot 4 colossus is very impressive in the air, ranking in the 91st percentile for aerials won per 90 in the past year, however, he has no other stand-out attributes defensively, and he failed impress for Leeds last season.

With an average Sofascore rating of 6.63 in the Premier League, the defender ranked just 17th in the squad, and Leeds conceded more league goals than any other top-flight side. As such, Tottenham may be better off avoiding making a move for Koch this summer, and they could look to instead continue to focus on other targets.