Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who could be available for €30m (£26m) this summer, according to a recent report from CalcioMercato.

Will Tottenham sign De Paul this summer?

Tottenham have been linked with a move for De Paul in the past, but the midfielder rejected the club's advances last summer, instead preferring to remain at Atletico Madrid.

However, bringing in a new midfielder still appears to be a main priority for Spurs in the summer transfer window, with journalist Tom Allnutt claiming they may be willing to "spend a bit more" to bring in a top-quality player.

As such, the Atletico Madrid ace could be targeted again, but he is not the Lilywhites' only option, as they are also expected to make a new approach for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

According to a report from CalcioMercato, De Paul is now ready to leave Atletico, and he could be on the market for a fee in the region of €30m (£26m) in the summer, amid interest from Tottenham.

The Argentine is also liked by Juventus and Inter Milan, so he is likely to have plenty of options this summer, but Spurs are said to be 'ahead' of the other teams in the race at the moment.

One factor that will be crucial, however, is the Lilywhites bringing in a new manager, as they will only make reinforcements to the squad when they have appointed someone to replace Antonio Conte.

Would Rodrigo De Paul be a good signing for Tottenham?

The 28-year-old has not always been a regular starter in La Liga this season, appearing as a substitute in two of the last three matches, however he has previously been hailed by the media as a "beast" who's "everywhere on the pitch."

With just one goal and three assist, the Argentina international has not been very effective in front of goal this season, but he ranks in the 98th percentile for shot-creating actions per 90 in the past year, highlighting his play making abilities.

Spurs have sorely missed Rodrigo Bentancur in the past few weeks, with the Uruguayan, who has scored five Premier League goals this season, not expected to return until November at the earliest due to an ACL injury.

As such, there is now even more reason for Spurs to bring in a midfielder this summer, and De Paul could be a solid addition, if he is able to reignite his form with Udinese, weighing in with 19 Serie A goal contributions in the 2020-21 season.