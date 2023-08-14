Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have now made contact with Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku about a potential move.

Juventus fans do not want Lukaku to join their club and have protested against his potential signing.

Lukaku's best years may be behind him, and the latest report has revealed whether he wants to stay in England.

Tottenham Hotspur have now made contact with Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, and a new report has shared whether the striker would be interested in a move to north London this summer.

Who is replacing Harry Kane at Tottenham?

According to reports from Italy, Tottenham have a number of potential Harry Kane replacements in mind, with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun now emerging as a surprising new target, amid his uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.

Balogun would be available for a fee of around €55m (£47m) this summer, but it would be a real surprise if the north London rivals are willing to do business this summer, and Spurs may instead be forced look at other options.

21-year-old Gent forward Gift Orban was being considered prior to Kane's departure, and the youngster could be a viable long-term replacement, with the same report also mentioning Dusan Vlahovic and Lukaku as potential options.

It is detailed the latter player would be available for a cut-price fee this summer, allowing Ange Postecoglou to strengthen other areas of his squad with the money raised by selling Kane.

According to new reports from Italy (via Sport Witness), Tottenham have now taken their interest one step further by making contact with the Belgian forward, as well as Chelsea, about a move to north London this summer.

The 30-year-old is not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans this season, potentially opening the door for a move to Spurs, but it is detailed that he is not keen on staying in England.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also interested in the Chelsea striker, but he would only consider a move there if he cannot seal a move to a team from Europe, so Tottenham could actually end up being his preferred option.

If Postecoglou's side do decide to make a concrete approach for the former Inter Milan man, he is expected to cost around €45m (£39m).

Why do Juventus fans not want Romelu Lukaku?

It has been reported that Juventus are eyeing a move for the Belgium international, with the player himself keen on a switch to Turin, however the fans have made it clear they do not want him to join.

Juventus supporters stormed their own pitch to protest against the signing of the 6 foot 3 forward, allegedly because of his links to Inter Milan, so he could be dissuaded from moving to the Allianz Stadium.

However, it would be a little disappointing if the Antwerp-born striker was brought in as a replacement for Kane, as there have been indications his best years are behind him, scoring just eight goals for Chelsea in his most-recent Premier League campaign.

Having been lauded as "fantastic" by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, it is clear that Lukaku has quality, but he is now 30-years-old, and Spurs should be targeting a more long-term replacement for the England captain.

Orban would be an intriguing option, given that he has been prolific in front of goal for Gent, while Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson could be an exciting signing, having been lauded as a "born goalscorer" by Gary Lineker.