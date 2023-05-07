Tottenham Hotspur are still searching for a new manager, and Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is "in the mix" to get the job, according to journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Julian Nagelsmann is still Tottenham's main target, according to a recent report from The Telegraph, however a potential obstacle is the fact the German would require an expensive compensation bill, as they may have to pay Bayern Munich over £10m.

That said, chairman Daniel Levy is still "pushing" to appoint the 35-year-old, with Florian Plettenberg claiming that "more talks" are pencilled in, and he may be keen on joining, given that he believes that Spurs have "big potential".

If the Lilywhites miss out on their top target, however, they could also look at appointing Amorim, who would be open to making the switch to north London at the end of the season, according to journalist Dan Kilpatrick.

Taking to Twitter, The Athletic journalist Pitt-Brooke has recently confirmed the Sporting CP tactician is in the running for the job, and he believes it could be a very shrewd appointment, saying:

"My own personal view has been that the best thing for Spurs would be to appoint someone who represented something of Pochettino 2014: probably Amorim or De Zerbi. And they’re both still in the mix. But other candidates could claim to be that too."

However, in an article produced for the Athletic, Pitt-Brooke clarifies the 38-year-old has a €20m (£17.7m) release clause for non-Portuguese clubs included in his contract, so he would not come cheap.

Should Tottenham appoint Ruben Amorim?

It may be time for Spurs to appoint an up-and-coming manager once again, with the more established names, such as Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, failing to deliver in north London.

Pitt-Brooke has previously lauded the Sporting CP boss as "the most exciting young manager in European football", while he has also received praise from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

During his time in the Primeira Liga, the tactician has won five trophies, while he has recently led his side to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Portuguese side defeated Arsenal en-route to the quarters before narrowly coming up short against Juventus, so the Lisboa-born manager now has a decent amount of experience managing in European competition.

The only sticking point about appointing Amorim is his huge release clause, and given that Nagelsmann is available for a lot less, the former Bayern Munich manager should remain Tottenham's number one target this summer.