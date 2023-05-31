Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has shortlisted Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, but he is set to take his time over a new managerial appointment, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Tottenham are still searching for a long-term heir to Antonio Conte, and it has now been reported that Graham Potter could soon contend for the job, as he still maintains a reputation as a top coach, despite being sacked by Chelsea last season.

Brendan Rodgers is also still a candidate, with recent reports even claiming that he has been formally offered the job, although Spurs will keep their options open, with Luis Enrique also believed to be of interest.

Roberto De Zerbi, Marco Silva and Ange Postecoglou have also been linked with a move to N17, and Football Insider have now provided an update involving the latter manager.

Postecoglou, Enrique and Amorim are said to be on Levy's new three-man shortlist, with the chairman keen to take his time over the appointment, due to the importance of appointing the right man.

Amorim is considered an attractive proposition by Spurs, having impressed during his time with Sporting CP, winning the league title during the 2020-21 campaign. At 38 years of age, the Sporting boss fits the bill as a "young, up-and-coming coach", which is of key importance to the Tottenham hierarchy, according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook.

Who is Ruben Amorim?

The Lisboa-born manager has made a name for himself over in Portugal, winning a total of five trophies during spells with Braga and Sporting, most notably winning the 2020-21 Liga Portugal title, and his side have shown some promising signs this season.

Although they were unable to compete for the title, Sporting achieved a respectable fourth-place finish, while they also performed very well in Europe, knocking out Arsenal in the Europa League round of 16.

Given his age, the Portuguese tactician is not yet the finished article, and he has received some criticism at times, with journalist Zach Lowy querying some of his "bizarre" man-management decisions.

However, other members of the media have heaped praise on the former Braga boss, with journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke describing him as "the most exciting young manager in European football" just over a year ago.

Appointing Amorim could be a risk, but his success up to this point indicates he may well go on to be a top manager, and a move to Tottenham could well be one to keep an eye on.