Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs that have conducted a scouting mission on Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, according to a report from the Mirror.

Will Tottenham need to sign a striker?

Harry Kane's future remains very much up in the air, given that the striker is yet to commit to a new contract to extend his stay at Tottenham beyond the summer of 2024, and there are a number of top European clubs said to be interested.

According to Football Insider, new Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is personally pushing for the Bundesliga club to sign Kane, as he is a huge fan of the forward from his time in the Premier League managing Chelsea.

The 29-year-old has also been on Manchester United's list of targets for quite some time, and the prospect of bringing him to Old Trafford is now deemed to be plausible, with Erik ten Hag looking to bring in a new striker as a priority.

According to a report from the Mirror, Spurs are one of the clubs to have scouted Gimenez in Feyenoord's 2-1 loss against Ajax in the KNVB Beker, however there were multiple Premier League scouts in attendance.

Leicester City, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Man United are interested in the forward, as well as his teammate, Orkun Kokcu, who could also be a target for Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Would Gimenez be a good signing for Tottenham?

The Mexican is one of the driving forces behind Feyenoord's push for the Eredivisie title, while he has also impressed in the Europa League, netting 23 goals in a total of 42 games in all competitions.

It has been a real breakthrough season for the 21-year-old, having arrived from Mexican side Cruz Azul in the summer, and his goal return in the Netherlands indicates he could be ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has hailed the £15k-per-week starlet, describing him as a "complete forward" who is a similar type of player to Erling Haaland, which is sure to be exciting for Spurs fans, given the Norwegian's goal-scoring exploits for Manchester City this season.

The only concern will be that bringing in a new striker means that Kane could be on his way out this summer, and keeping hold of the England captain should be the number one priority for the next Tottenham manager.