Tottenham Hotspur are set to make an offer for Southampton left-back Thierry Small, having previously failed with an £800k bid during the January transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

Who is Thierry Small?

Small came through the youth ranks at West Bromwich Albion and Everton, before becoming the Toffees' youngest player in history when he made his first-team debut against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup back in January 2021.

Later that year, the left-back completed a move to Southampton, signing a three-year professional contract with the club, however, he has so far made just one appearance in the first team, having spent time out on loan at St Mirren this season.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham made a bid of £800k for the 18-year-old during the January transfer window, which was rejected by the Saints, who were holding out for £1.2m, but they are now set to return with a new bid.

Spurs have let the youngster and his representatives know they plan to come back to the table with another offer this summer, but they face competition for his signature from Rangers, who have been in contact with Southampton. St Mirren are also keen on another loan deal, as the starlet has established himself as a first-team regular this season.

Should Tottenham sign Small?

Given his lack of first-team experience, the Englishman is certainly a signing for the future, rather than someone who could make an immediate impact for Tottenham, however, there is plenty of evidence he could become an important player in the future.

Hailed as "very talented" by members of the media, the former Everton man has already got a taste of first-team football with St Mirren, while he has also been very impressive for Southampton at youth level.

In 17 Premier League 2 games last season, the Solihull-born full-back scored four goals and registered one assist, showcasing his ability on the front foot, and earning himself an England call-up, having now made three appearances for the U18s.

It remains to be seen whether Small fulfils his potential, but he is showing very promising signs at such a young age, and he is definitely worth taking a risk on, considering Southampton's asking price is likely to be around the £1.2m mark.