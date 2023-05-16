Tottenham Hotspur could make an approach for Brentford manager Thomas Frank in the summer, according to a report from talkSPORT.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Tottenham are now plotting a stunning swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui, with the board impressed by the turnaround he has overseen with his current club this season.

Spurs remain a serious option for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who led the Dutch club to the league title at the weekend, while Xabi Alonso is also in the running, although he is currently said to be happy at Bayer Leverkusen.

Even before Antonio Conte was sacked by chairman Daniel Levy, the Lilywhites were impressed with the job Frank was doing at Brentford, and having mathematically confirmed a top-half finish with the Bees, he could be on the move this summer.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Brentford are braced for an approach from Tottenham for their manager, and the north London club have an "admiration" for the Danish coach, according to reporter Alex Crook.

Crook also added: "I would go as far as to say that Brentford are even anticipating an approach for Thomas Frank.

"Would he be a big enough name to keep the Spurs fans satisfied?

"I think they’re probably going to miss out on Europe, there will be Spurs fans who say, ‘well that’s not a bad thing, because we can do what Arsenal did, we can have a complete reset.'

“But they need a new director of football, they need a new manager and they need some direction.”

Should Tottenham appoint Thomas Frank?

Although the 49-year-old is not the big-name manager that a lot of fans are probably clamouring for, as pointed out by Crook, Arsenal were also in a similar position a few years ago, before they brought in Mikel Arteta.

Much to the delight of Tottenham fans, the Spaniard now looks very unlikely to lead the Gunners to the Premier League title, but they have made progress year-on-year, which Frank has also done during his time with Brentford.

The Bees are still mathematically in the race for Europe this season, having improved significantly under the helm of the Dane, who has transformed them from a mid-table Championship side, into a solid Premier League club.

Having been hailed for his "attractive" football and "incredible" performance as Brentford manager by members of the media, Frank could be exactly the type of appointment Spurs need to make at this point.