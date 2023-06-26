Tottenham Hotspur are confident about signing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has now identified Cameron Carter-Vickers as a potential target at centre-back, with the Australian keen to reunite with his former player, who he signed for Celtic on a permanent deal last summer.

Micky van de Ven is another option for Spurs, with the Wolfsburg defender being placed on the shortlist, following recent talks, however they will have to do battle for his signature with Liverpool, who have now joined the race.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently detailed that Adarabioyo has "decided" to leave Fulham this summer, rather than seeing out the one year remaining on his contract, potentially opening the door for a move to north London.

As a result of the Fulham defender's contract situation, Football Insider report that Tottenham are confident they will be able to lure him to N17 this summer, however he is not near the top of their shortlist, with the transfer window still at an early stage.

The 25-year-old could become a "real option" for Postecoglou later this summer, and Spurs feel he could be available for a cut-price fee, as this window may be Fulham's last chance to cash-in.

It is also detailed that Postecoglou has made bringing in a new centre-back one of Tottenham's main priorities.

Should Tottenham sign Adarabioyo?

The centre-back managed to cement himself as a key player for Fulham in the latter stages of the 2022-23 season, starting the last ten Premier League games, and he put in a string of quality performances.

In the Cottagers' final home game, the £41k-per-week defender recorded a 7.4 Sofascore match rating, winning a whopping ten of the 13 duels he contested, while he also displayed his dominance in the air by winning eight aerial duels in a 3-1 win at Everton.

Hailed as "magnificent" by members of the media, the 6 foot 4 colossus ranks in the 76th percentile for aerials won per 90 in the past year, and in the 98th percentile for clearances, however he does not rank highly for tackles, interceptions or blocks.

That said, Adarabioyo's performances in the second half of last season indicate he could be ready to make the step up to a club the size of Tottenham, at least as a back up option, and it could be a low-risk move, if he is available for a cut-price fee.