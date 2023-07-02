Tottenham Hotspur have Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo "high" on their list of targets for the summer, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Which defenders are Tottenham signing?

In a recent update on Twitter, Gold confirmed that Adarabioyo is one of Tottenham's key defensive targets for this window, saying:

"Understand Tosin Adarabioyo remains high on Spurs' list of potential central defender moves this summer after some extensive scouting last season."

However, the Fulham defender is not Spurs' only potential target, as detailed by Gold in his report for Football London, with Bundesliga duo Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven also said to be on their list of targets.

The Lilywhites are looking to overhaul their defence ahead of next season, and talks are ongoing over a deal for Tapsoba, who Gold has previously highlighted as the club's "main target".

Van de Ven remains an option if Tottenham are unable to get a move for Tapsoba over the line, with the Dutch centre-back expected to leave Wolfsburg this summer, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

In the aforementioned Football London report, Gold claims that Adarabioyo ticks plenty of boxes, as he is a homegrown player, and his contract is set to expire at the end of next season, meaning he could be available for a knock-down fee.

The £37k-per-week defender's performances last season have earmarked him as a strong possibility for Ange Postecoglou's defence, however, Spurs will have to fend off interest from elsewhere, with the likes of Inter Milan and AS Monaco also interested.

Is Tosin Adarabioyo leaving Fulham?

With some top clubs from across Europe interested in the centre-back, it would not be a surprise if he seeks pastures new this summer, and some of his displays in the 2022-23 campaign indicate he could be a solid signing for Tottenham.

Having previously been hailed as "magnificent" by former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray, the Englishman has now started to prove himself in the Premier League, averaging 5.5 clearances per game last term, the highest amount in the Fulham squad.

The former Blackburn man received a match rating of over 7.0 in eight of his final ten games for Fulham last season, putting in a very solid display despite a 1-0 loss at Liverpool, making eight clearances and one interception.

Adarabioyo had a very strong end to the 2022-23 campaign, and he could now be ready to take the next step his career by making the switch to Tottenham.