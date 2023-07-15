Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact with Juventus over a deal for Andrea Cambiaso.

What’s the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou have been busy in the transfer market so far ahead of the new 2023/24 Premier League season.

Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski have seen their respective loan moves become permanent in deals worth €40m and €30m from Sporting CP and Juventus. Meanwhile, James Maddison has arrived from Leicester City, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has joined from Empoli and left-winger Manor Solomon has signed for Spurs on a free transfer, taking the club's total current summer spend to €136m.

There could still be more to come, though, with speculation emerging on a new centre-back. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed with VfL Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, however, Tottenham and the German side appear to be £5m apart when it comes to agreeing on a fee.

Alongside a centre-back, another full-back could be on the cards for the north London side, with Cambiaso appearing to be a new target.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Sky Sports Italy in the last 48 hours regarding Spurs and Cambiaso. The report claims that Tottenham have been in contact with Juventus over a deal for Cambiaso, however, AC Milan are also interested in the player.

It is believed that Juventus have placed a €25m (£21.5m) price tag on Cambiaso’s shoulders and are showing a reluctance to sell this summer.

Who is Andrea Cambiaso?

Cambiaso is 23 years of age and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €8m Transfermarkt valuation. The Italy U21 international progressed through Genoa’s academy and made the move to Juventus last summer.

Sponsored by Adidas, Cambiaso is actually yet to make a senior appearance for Juventus, spending last season out on loan with Serie A side Bologna.

The player is primarily a left-back, however, he has made 20 or more appearances as a left-back, right-back, right midfielder, left midfielder and central midfielder, showing the versatility he could bring to Postecoglou’s side.

Cambiaso doesn’t actually have a weak foot and is noted as being two-footed by Transfermarkt, and he was a regular in Serie A last season, playing 32 times for Bologna.

However, any transfer could prove tricky to complete for Spurs, with the player’s agent recently saying it is 99.9% sure he will remain at Juventus this summer.

“It is very pleasing to be linked to an important team like Fiorentina, it is flattering. However, 99.9% he will return to Juventus and stay there based on what we have been told. There are other interested teams like Bologna as well. But Juventus has informed us that they have no intention of letting him go.

“He would like some playing time, and I believe he could also find it at Juventus because he demonstrated his full potential last season.”

By the looks of things, though, a move to north London could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, with Spurs making their first move by enquiring about Cambiaso’s situation.