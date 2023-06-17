Tottenham are now on the verge of a deal to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, according to reports in Italy.

How much did Kulusevski cost?

Kulusevski joined the Lilywhites in January 2022 for a loan fee of roughly £8m with an 18-month duration set on his temporary stay. The Sweden international’s move also reportedly included an option to buy, set at around £30m (BBC).

However, that buy option was far from set in stone, with doubts emerging in recent weeks and months due to loss of form and injuries keeping the 23 year-old out of the team for large parts of this season. He played just over 2,000 Premier League minutes this term, scoring twice and providing seven assists (Transfermarkt).

Indeed, reports this week had even suggested the deal was essentially off, with The Chronicle claiming a move had “fallen through” and the player was now being offered around to new suitors.

The saga now seems to have taken another twist, with a report from Sport Italia, via Sport Witness, essentially saying the deal is now all but complete. According to their information, a permanent move is “one step away” from being finalised and Kulusevski “will” join Tottenham for good.

It is not clear how much the deal will cost, but Sport Witness believe there could be a slight discount on the original clause set in his loan contract.

How many goals has Kulusevski scored?

There’s absolutely no question Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou are making the right move by bringing back Kulusevski as the new boss’ first summer signing. In 48 top flight appearances for the Lilywhites, he’s bagged seven goals and 15 assists, meaning he’s directly contributing to a goal nearly once every two matches.

Capable of playing in a truly remarkable eight different positions across the midfield and attack, the young playmaker, dubbed a “perfect player” for Tottenham by Antonio Conte and “pure class” by Garth Crooks, provides Postecoglou with a reliable source of end product outside of the over-reliance on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. His versatility also adds depths in multiple positions at once and offers Postecoglou more options to shift formations and systems around, knowing he has a fluid and intelligent player capable of making an impact wherever he is on the pitch.

Make no mistake about it, this is an excellent start to the summer transfer window for the former Celtic boss, and perhaps they'll look to another loan-to-buy deal next with Clément Lenglet.