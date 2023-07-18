Tottenham Hotspur have now had a bid of €15m (£13m) plus Davinson Sanchez for centre-back Victor Nelsson accepted by Galatasaray, according to recent reports from Turkey.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba are keen on a move to Tottenham, and next week is going to be important to understand if they can advance towards completing a move for the latter player.

If that is not possible, Spurs will close the deal for Van de Ven, however there are other centre-backs still being linked with a move to north London, with a deal for Barcelona's Clement Lenglet still very much in the works.

There is now growing a belief that a "deal can be struck" with Juventus to sign Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer, with manager Ange Postecoglou chasing multiple defensive signings this summer to shore up his backline.

Last week, it was reported that the Lilywhites are "insistently" pushing to sign Nelsson, who has a €25m (£21m) release clause included in his contract, although they were wary of competition for his signature from north London rivals Arsenal.

Now, however, it appears as though Tottenham may have won the race for the defender, as reports from Turkey now claim that Galtasaray have accepted an offer of €15m (£13m) plus Davinson Sanchez (via Sport Witness).

The player himself is keen on a move to Spurs, and Daniel Levy seems to have found a way of getting an unwanted player off the books while also bringing in a new centre-back, as long as Sanchez is willing to head in the opposite direction.

If the 27-year-old does not agree a move to Galatasaray, the Lilywhites will need to pay a flat fee of €25m (£21m) to secure the Dane's signature.

How good is Victor Nelsson?

The 24-year-old has emerged as a key first-team player for Galatasaray over the past two seasons, making a total of 80 appearances in all competitions, and he has been hailed for his performances by a member of the Turkish club's board.

Resit Omer Kukner has lauded the former FC Copenhagen man as a "Danish lion", praising him for his "attitude on and off the pitch", while also describing him as a "great athlete."

Last season, the Denmark international averaged 3.3 clearances per game, the second-highest total in the Galatasaray squad, and he made more blocks than any of his teammates, showcasing his defensive acumen.

Of course, Nelsson is, as yet, unproven in a major European league, but he has been very solid over the past two seasons, cementing himself as a vital player for Galatasaray, and he has earned a move to the Premier League.

A move for the Turkish Super Lig star also comes with the added bonus of Tottenham getting Sanchez off their books, which is probably the best outcome for all parties at this stage.

The 27-year-old was booed by the Spurs fans near the back end of last season, having been poor throughout the 2022-23 campaign, and it is the right time for him to move on.