Tottenham Hotspur have made a €22m (£19m) bid for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, according to recent reports from Turkey.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham have a number of defenders on their transfer shortlist this summer, with reports from Italy detailing they are admirers of AS Roma centre-back Roger Ibanez, who could be available for a fee of around €32m (£27m).

Spurs are working on a low-cost deal for Barcelona Clement Lenglet, who spent last season on loan in north London, and an agreement is now said to be close, with the La Liga champions keen to try and lower their wage bill as soon as possible.

Aymeric Laporte has also been linked with a move to the capital, owing to his lack of game time with Manchester City last season, and 90min report the Spaniard could be available for a sum of £40m.

The Man City defender is a very well-known name, however Tottenham fans may not be as familiar with Nelsson, who they have reportedly submitted an official bid for, totalling €22m (£19m).

However, Galatasaray are said to be holding out for a fee of €25m (£21m), which indicates they may reject the Lilywhites' bid, although Daniel Levy is already very close to matching the Turkish side's asking price.

The Galatasaray defender is also on the radar of Arsenal, as well as clubs from Italy, so Spurs may face some late competition in the race for his signature.

Who is Victor Nelsson?

Hailed as a "Danish lion" by Galatasaray board member Resit Omer Kukner, the centre-back made his breakthrough with FC Nordsjaelland, recording 98 appearances for the Superliga side, before moving to FC Copenhagen.

After earning himself a move to Galatasaray in August 2021, the 24-year-old has gone from strength to strength, cementing himself as a key player in the starting XI by making 33 league appearances this season.

An average of 3.3 clearances per game in the Super Lig ranked the Denmark international second in the squad, while 0.7 blocks places him first, displaying his defensive acumen.

That said, there are doubts about whether the 6 foot 1 defender is ready to make the step up to a club that will be aiming to push for the Champions League places, as he was ranked as just the 11th-best performing Galatasaray player in the league by Sofascore.

Nelsson could prove to be a really astute signing, however Spurs may be better off focussing on targets who are already proven at the top level, such as Laporte.