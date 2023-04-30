Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy admires Vincent Kompany's style of play, and has now held talks with the Burnley manager, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Will Vincent Kompany leave Burnley?

The Clarets are on course to break the 100-point barrier in the second tier, having already sealed promotion back to the Premier League, and Kompany has already been linked with a move to a number of top-flight clubs.

West Ham United are interested in appointing the Burnley boss, according to a report from TEAMtalk, with Crystal Palace and Chelsea also named as potential suitors, although the latter club now appear to be edging towards hiring Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the report also details that Burnley are confident about keeping hold of their manager, as he is very much settled in the area, and they are keen to reward him with a pay rise, after a phenomenal first season at the club.

It remains to be seen whether the Belgian is tempted by a move to north London, however, Tavolieri has recently taken to Twitter to claim that contacts have been made, as Levy is impressed with his "unifying profile" and "style of play that would suit Tottenham's identity".

The journalist goes on to clarify the 37-year-old would bring a team of seven people with him, should he be tempted by the move, and he would get a say in who Spurs sign in the upcoming transfer window, although he is currently focused on the task at hand with Burnley.

Should Tottenham appoint Vincent Kompany?

The former Manchester City captain has been hailed by Pep Guardiola for the "unbelievable" job he has done in the Championship, but there are question marks about whether a move to Tottenham may be a bit too soon.

Although he had a great deal of success in the Premier League as a player, winning four titles, the Uccle-born tactician is yet to gain any experience in the top flight as a manager, so it would be a real risk to offer him the Spurs job.

Of course, it could be a gamble worth taking, as leading a team to 100 points in the Championship, as he is on course to do, is no mean feat, given that it has not been done since the 2013/14 season.

However, we think Tottenham should look to bring in a manager with more experience at the top level, such as Julian Nagelsmann.