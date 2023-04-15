Tottenham Hotspur's number one manager target should not be Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, journalist Dean Jones has recently told GiveMeSport.

What's the latest on Vincent Kompany to Tottenham?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently clarified that Kompany will be a target for Tottenham this summer, saying:

"But on Vincent Kompany I already told you a few days ago and I'm still saying here that, from what I understand, he is one of the names considered by Tottenham for the future head coach for the long term project."

Spurs may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the Belgian, as it has now emerged he is "ready to listen" to offers from the club, with chairman Daniel Levy said to be "blown away" by what he's seen in his first full season at Turf Moor (The Sun).

However, in a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Jones did not appear to be as convinced by the Burnley boss as Levy, indicating there are other names on the shortlist who would do a better job.

The journalist said: “I think it's logical that his name comes into the conversation given the way he has made a mark as a coach so far, and one good contact told me there is something in Spurs' interest. But as a number one target, I am slightly sceptical. He hasn't managed in the Premier League and he is currently employed. I can't see why he would be ahead of other targets that have a stronger CV."

Should Tottenham appoint Vincent Kompany?

The former Manchester City captain has done a fantastic job in his first season with Burnley, leading them to promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and they are almost guaranteed to win the Championship title.

That said, Jones is right to point out that the 37-year-old has never managed in the top flight, which would make his appointment a risk when you consider the other options available, such as Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge of 353 games during spells with Spurs and Southampton.

Hailed as having "elite playing ideas" by sections of the media, Kompany is showing a lot of promise, and he could go on to be a top manager, however it is probably too soon for him to be offered a job at a 'big six' club, and Levy should focus on targets with proven experience managing at the top level.