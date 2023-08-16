Tottenham Hotspur are now "keeping an eye on" Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto, and journalist Rahman Osman has now suggested they have made progress towards hijacking a rival Premier League club's deal.

Is Wilfried Gnonto leaving Leeds?

Gnonto is contracted as a Leeds player until the summer of 2027, but his time at Elland Road could now be coming to an end, having refused to play for the Whites in their last two games, as he eyes a return to the Premier League.

Leeds have told the Italian they have no intention of selling him this summer, despite Everton making bids in excess of £15m earlier in the window, which has caused issues, as he feels he needs to play in the top flight to retain his place in the Italy squad.

The Toffees remain keen on the winger, despite having already signed fellow Leeds player Jack Harrison, although journalist Paul Brown believes their previous offers have been "way below" his club's valuation.

Read The Latest Tottenham Transfer News HERE

There is reportedly a belief that a bid of £25m would be enough to secure the 19-year-old's services this summer, and Everton are now set to face competition for his signature, with Tottenham poised to join the race. That is according to London World reporter Rahman Osman, who recently took to X to say:

"Been informed Tottenham are keeping an eye on Wilfried Gnonto situation at Leeds. Everton still seen as the frontrunner but Spurs not too far behind. The Italian wants to leave ASAP."

In the subsequent article for London World, it is detailed that Spurs could make a bid for the youngster in the coming days, with personal terms believed to be a mere formality, as he is currently on low wages, and would jump at the opportunity to move to London.

Despite most commonly being utilised as a left-winger, the Italy international is right-footed, and he enjoyed a solid, if not spectacular, first season in the Premier League last season, recording two goals and four assists in 24 outings.

Gary Neville was very impressed with the former FC Zurich man back in January, saying:

"(On) that far side Gnonto looks absolutely fantastic. Watching him here live for the first time, knowing what a good left winger looks like, he knows the position, the movement to get on the ball, the body shape to receive the ball, it’s absolutely fantastic, and he’s tenacious as well."

Of course, the Leeds star is still very young and he will be expected to improve those numbers if he were to move to Spurs, but it was a decent breakthrough season at club level, and he is also thought of in very high regard by his national side.

The starlet already has 12 caps to his name for Italy, registering one goal and two assists for his country, so it is perhaps understandable that he is pushing for a move, as he will be desperate to continue his current trajectory at international level.

After the departure of Harry Kane, Ange Postecoglou's main priority should be to bring in an out-and-out striker, but Gnonto could also be a savvy addition to his squad.