Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Sevilla's Yassine "Bono" Bounou, with the La Liga club now anticipating serious offers for the goalkeeper, according to a recent report from AS.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With Tottenham signing Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for an initial £17.2m earlier in the transfer window, Hugo Lloris' time at the club appears to be coming to ane end, and there have been several teams linked with moves for the Frenchman.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing the goalkeeper, who is out of contract next summer, but Daniel Levy is expected to request a fee to sanction his departure, despite Lloris' desire to leave the club on a free transfer.

Inter Milan have also been named as potential suitors for the 36-year-old, with the Serie A side viewing him as an option to replace Andre Onana, who is now close to completing a move to Manchester United.

Even if Lloris does complete a move away this summer, Ange Postecoglou still has Fraser Foster as a back-up option to Vicario, but reports from Spain indicate that Spurs could also look at signing Bounou.

According to AS, Sevilla are expecting to receive serious offers for the goalkeeper, who is destined to leave this summer, having lost his place in the starting XI last season, with Marko Dmitrovic getting the nod between the sticks towards the end of the campaign.

Tottenham and Inter Milan are said to be interested in signing the Morocco international, who wants to continue competing at the highest level, despite Cristiano Ronaldo recently contacting him over a potential move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Sevilla are willing to sanction the 32-year-old's departure for a fee of around €20m (£17m), and it is considered only a matter of time before potential suitors come forward to discuss a deal.

Is Bono signing for Tottenham?

In truth, it would be a real surprise if the veteran goalkeeper completes a move to north London, given that he wants first-team football, and Spurs have already completed a move for Vicario this summer.

However, if the Sevilla shot-stopper is willing to come in as a back-up option, there is every indication he could be a solid signing, especially considering his performances for Morocco at the Qatar World Cup.

With an average Sofascore match rating of 6.98, the 6 foot 4 shot-stopper was ranked as the fourth-best performing player for the Atlas Lions en-route to the semi-final, and he was hailed for his performances by several members of the media.

Sports writer John McAuley lauded the Morocco star as "brilliant", while sports journalist Usher Komugisha dubbed him "heroic" for his performance against Spain in the round of 16, during which he kept a clean sheet and saved two penalties in the shoot-out.

With Bounou proving himself on the biggest stage last season, he is likely to want to go to a club where he will be the first-choice goalkeeper, so we feel it is unlikely that he moves to Tottenham this summer.