Tottenham are now preparing a "personal terms package" for a striker likened to club-record goalscorer Harry Kane - and they are also ready to table a bid as they plan a potential agreement for this summer.

Spurs want to sign new striker for Postecoglou

Manager Ange Postecoglou was forced to cope without Kane in his first full season as Spurs head coach, but there is a case to be made that the Australian managed it very well.

Goals came from a variety of areas all over the pitch, but largely from Son Heung-min, who played in a central striking role as well as out wide over the course of 2023/24.

"The way Ange wants Tottenham to play is very football-based, it is not long balls up the pitch," said pundit Alan Hutton on Son's role after Kane's departure.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions last season Player Goals Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5

"Son is very intelligent, he can link play and run in behind so it actually suits him and it gives you an opportunity to bring in different wide players – the likes of Richarlison, if he is picked to play alongside him, and Maddison who has been excellent since signing. They have got different options to play there. Son has no problem playing there."

Richarlison also played well in the role when called upon, especially towards the latter stages, but reports suggest he could leave north London in the coming months. Saudi sides have registered an interest in Richarlison, who the Lilywhites are open to selling for the right offer (The Times).

Postecoglou is thought to be eyeing a new striker to replace both Kane and potentially Richarlison, if the Brazilian departs. Brentford star Ivan Toney has been sporadically linked with a move to N17, with his Bees contract expiring next year.

Valued at £100 million in January, the west Londoners could have to sell for much less this transfer window.

Tottenham readying contract package for Toney

As per Football Transfers, Spurs are preparing a personal terms package for Toney, as they ready a contract offer.

As well as this, the Lilywhites are said to be planning an offer to Brentford of around £40 million - as chairman Daniel Levy and co sense an opportunity to sign a proven Premier League striker at an astute cost.

Toney scored 20 league goals during the 2022/23 season and has been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024.

"I think from the moment he stepped in the Premier League he's taken it by storm," Declan Rice told talkSPORT on Toney.

"If you look at what he does for Brentford, how consistent he is and what he does for his team, he's fully deserving of a call-up.

"He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well - his left and right-footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have.

"I'm looking forward to playing with him."