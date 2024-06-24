Tottenham are reportedly ready to try an audacious swap deal this summer as they look to bolster their midfield on a budget, it has been claimed.

Spurs in need of additions

After a promising season under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham's Premier League campaign fizzled out and they were forced to accept Europa League football next season, despite at one point seeming nailed on for a return to the Champions League. Now, all attention is set to turn to the summer transfer window, and the club are set to be busy.

Emerson Royal is thought to be free to leave and has admitted to enjoying the reports linking him with a move to AC Milan, while the club have already made their first signing of the summer by making Timo Werner's loan move valid for a further 12 months, extending his stay in north London.

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon have both been released, and decisions will have to be made on returning loanees Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon and Bryan Gil, all of whom seem to be out of Postecoglou's plans.

Another man expected to leave is Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, who was named man of the match for Denmark during their 1-1 draw with England at EURO 2024.

No decision will be made on his future until after the tournament, but the Dane's agent explained: “I am working on the many requests that we have already received, yes; but we will analyse all the possibilities after the Euros, during the holidays when we will spend some time together and then look forward to the next chapter”.

With that in mind, Tottenham are going to need midfield additions, and now they are trying to find a way to land one on the cheap.

Spurs target swap deal

That comes as The Sun claim Tottenham are eyeing up an audacious swap deal for Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz, in a move that would see Welsh defender Joe Rodon head the other way. Alcaraz was in and out of Russell Martin's side for the first half of the season, though the Saints boss did praise the Argentinian for his performances.

"His mentality has been great", he explained after one performance against Leeds United. “We wanted to free him up a little bit. We did that I think - he was amazing with it. I’m really proud of him and really pleased for him. He was outstanding."

He spent the second half of the season on loan with Juventus though, making three starts in what turned out to be a difficult spell in Turin, and his future seems unclear.

Carlos Alcaraz's difficult 23/24 For Juventus For Southampton Games played 12 26 Starts 3 15 Goals 0 4 Assists 1 3 Yellow Cards 0 5 Total minutes 379 1313

The 21-year-old still has four years left to run on his £25,000 a week deal on the south coast, but The Sun claim that he likely won't be there much longer, with Spurs keen to sign him this summer. Valued at £30m by Southampton, Spurs are willing to offer Rodon, who is wanted by the Saints and is valued at around £10m, in a bid to get a deal done.

However, they may also have to stump up some cash to get it over the line should they be serious about the young midfielder ahead of the new season.