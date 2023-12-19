Tottenham have reportedly been boosted in their efforts to complete the signing of a "superb" player, with a move away from his current club appealing to him and a bid potentially being tabled for his services.

Tottenham transfer news

Spurs have managed to steady the ship after suffering a dispiriting run of form, winning their last two Premier League games, including away to Nottingham Forest on Friday evening. There is a feeling that a top-four finish is once again possible, even though Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City currently occupy those positions, but new signings could ultimately make all the difference in that respect.

One report has claimed that Feyenoord attacking Santiago Gimenez is a target for Tottenham, as they look to bring in more reinforcements in the final third, in order to provide competition for the likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi continues to stand out as possible centre-back option, with Spurs thought to be battling Manchester United for his signing, showing that Ange Postecoglou is targeting players at both ends of the pitch.

While planning for the current is important for Postecoglou, it is also essential that Spurs continue to look towards the future as well, and it looks as though they are eyeing a move for an exciting young player.

Tottenham receive Samuel Iling-Junior boost

According to TV Play [via Sport Witness], Tottenham have received a boost in their quest to sign Samuel Iling-Junior, who is currently plying his trade at Juventus.

The 20-year-old is reportedly "attracted by the idea of changing air soon", with a "new adventure elsewhere" looking increasingly possible. In fact, Spurs are "considering making an official bid" for him, and Juve could get "get more than €20m (£17.2m)" for him. Iling-Junior could be a great long-term acquisition by the north Londoners, despite the 20-year-old struggling to make his mark in a Juventus shirt currently.

In fact, Iling-Junior has only made six appearances in Serie A this season, all of which have come from the substitutes' bench, and a return to England could be best for his development.

There is no denying his talent as a player, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig calling him "simply superb" last year, at which point he was impressing for Juve after arriving from Chelsea back in 2020. He has a tally of 35 caps to his name for England at youth team level, too, which goes to show what a highly-rated prospect he has been for a number of years now.

Samuel Iling-Junior's England career Appearances England Under-21s 3 England Under-20s 6 England Under-19s 7 England Under-17s 5 England Under-16s 13 England Under-15s 1

While Iling-Junior wouldn't be arriving at Tottenham as a key man, making an immediate difference in the top-four battle in the Premier League, he is someone with the ability to mature into a top-class winger, eventually becoming an established part of Postecoglou's plans in north London.