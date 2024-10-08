One pundit is convinced that a Premier League side could send a £60 million bid Tottenham Hotspur's way, as they potentially eye up a marquee Spurs star on one crucial condition.

Postecoglou detests "worst" defeat of Spurs career so far

Over the weekend, manager Ange Postecoglou watched on as his Lilywhites side blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 away to Brighton - in what he later described as the "worst" defeat of his career at Spurs to date.

The north Londoners were 2-0 up and cruising in the first half, and it looked very likely at one stage that they would make it six wins on the trot in all competitions.

In-form forward Brennan Johnson made it his sixth goal in his last six games to open the scoring - stroking the ball past Bart Verbruggen after feeding off Dominic Solanke's neat pass - before James Maddison doubled their advantage with a tame side-footed finish in the 37th minute.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

However, what followed was a second-half capitulation from Spurs. Brighton took advantage of shambolic defending from Postecoglou's men in the second period to fight their way back into the contest, with goals from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck turning the score around completely in the space of 20 minutes.

The result ended Tottenham's winning run and gave supporters a harsh reminder that Postecoglou still has plenty of work to do.

"It was disappointing, and I’m absolutely gutted with that," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's 3-2 loss to Brighton.

"It's an unacceptable second half - we were nowhere near where we should be. Maybe we got carried away with how we were going. We kind of accepted our fate and it's hard to understand as we've not done that while I've been here. We usually fight for everything, and when you don’t you pay a price.

"Maybe things were travelling on too smoothly. Football and life will trip you up if you get too far ahead of yourself and that’s what it looked like in the second half. It’s a terrible loss for us, as bad as it gets, and there’s only one way to fix it and that’s my responsibility.

"We lost all our duels, we weren’t competitive and if you're not competitive, irrespective of what you do tactically, it is not going to work."

Destiny Udogie endured a nightmare performance against Brighton, but he was by no means the only player on a Sunday afternoon to forget for the north Londoners.

Wenham convinced Everton could bid £60m for Richarlison

One player who didn't play a part, and has missed their last five games, was striker Richarlison. The Brazilian is currently sidelined, and it is unknown when he will be back in action for Postecoglou. Richarlison could've moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer, but the ex-Everton star opted to remain and fight for his place at N17.

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit John Wenham expressed his belief that Everton could bid £60m for Richarlison and offer Spurs the chance to gain their money back on the South American - on the condition their takeover goes through.

“It is frustrating that a move to Saudi Arabia didn’t work out,” Wenham said.

“I can’t imagine anybody else paying us the money unless something mad happens with Everton. Perhaps they will offer us the money back once they get taken over. You know what football is like, something like that can happen.

“I don’t see any other clubs being willing to pay the £60million.”