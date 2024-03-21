Tottenham could have an "enormous" prodigy who "towers above everyone" on their hands, according to a very impressed pundit.

Spurs adding talent to their growing academy set-up

Ange Postecoglou has previously admitted that there is work to do in regard to the Spurs academy set-up, but the club are taking serious steps to add a host of Europe's top talent to their roster ahead of future seasons.

They've already beat Barcelona to the signing of Lucas Bergvall from Djurgardens IF, who joined the club on a buy-to-loan-back deal on January transfer deadline day in what was a real statement of intent from Postecoglou's side.

Reports suggest that Spurs are still keen on signing 18-year-old wonderkid Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge as well, who was repeatedly linked throughout the winter transfer window.

"We've still got a lot of work to do at academy level" said Postecoglou on Spurs youngsters coming through.

"We've got a great man there in Simon who has worked at some of best academies going and he knows what’s needed. We've got some good coaches in there now. This year has been better but in terms of a production line of young players I think we’re still well behind other clubs.

"There was already a process in place before I came in and yeah like I said, some of it is around the methodology we use, but also a little bit of opportunity. I guess if young players don't feel there is an opportunity here maybe we don't get the best ones or maybe we don't provide the opportunities for the best ones, so my role in that is to make sure the good ones we have do get an opportunity.

"And secondly, other good young players around the country, not just around the world, see this as a club where if you are talented, you will get an opportunity."

Earlier this season, Spurs completed a deal to sign highly-rated Croatian starlet Luka Vuskovic as well, who is currently waiting to join the club in 2025.

Wenham praises "enormous" Vuskovic

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit John Wenham says Tottenham may have an "enormous" talent on their hands in the 17-year-old Vuskovic.

“I have been really impressed by what I have seen from Vuskovic so far," said Wenham.

“He scored in back-to-back games for Radomiak Radom, and for both goals, he caused absolute carnage in the penalty area.

“Because he’s enormous, he just towers above everyone. Those goals will be really good for his confidence. You don’t see many 17-year-olds scoring those types of goals in a top European league.”

The teenage centre-back is also a Croatia Under-19 international and it will be very interesting to see what the future holds for him.