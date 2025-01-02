Tottenham Hotspur are now racing to sign a "superstar" £100m striker during the January transfer window, according to a report.

Spurs keen to strengthen in January

One of Ange Postecoglou's main priorities this month is likely to be signing a new defender, given that the ongoing injury crisis at N17 has left him with just one available senior centre-back, namely Radu Dragusin.

However, there are signs that Tottenham may also be keen on strengthening their strike force, with Randal Kolo Muani becoming the latest player to be linked with a move to north London, where he would compete with Dominic Solanke for a starting spot.

Spurs also opened talks with Lille striker Jonathan David last month, highlighting their desire to bring in a new forward at some point in the near future, and they may have just been handed a perfect opportunity to bring in an up-and-coming striker.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Brighton & Hove Albion have given the green light for Evan Ferguson to leave the club this month, potentially opening the door for a move to north London, with Spurs 'racing' to sign him.

Tottenham are keen on strengthening in a number of areas this month, with the striker being named as one of them, given that Richarlison has underperformed when given the opportunity.

Ferguson could become a key target for Spurs as the January transfer window progresses, with Brighton making him available on loan. Tottenham are 'eager' to agree a loan deal, although they want to include an option or obligation to buy in the summer.

The striker, who was previously valued at £100m by the Seagulls, is attracting the interest of a number of Premier League sides, with Chelsea also named as potential suitors, so there may be stiff competition for his signature this month.

Evan Ferguson could be a shrewd signing Spurs

The Irishman has not had much of a look in at Brighton this season, with the report revealing that it is likely he will leave his current club this month, at the very least on a loan deal.

However, there are signs he could go on to achieve great things, having been lauded after scoring a well-taken goal in the FA Cup just under two years ago:

Still only 20-years-old, the youngster could be the type of talismanic striker Tottenham need if he is given a consistent run in the team, having already proven he has a keen eye for goal in the Premier League, scoring six goals in each of his last two seasons.

However, Spurs should look to sign Ferguson on a permanent deal rather than a loan, as there is little point in helping Brighton develop a young player just for him to be sent back.