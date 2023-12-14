The transfer of a star centre-back is now reportedly looking "more and more likely" in what represents a "good solution" for Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou is currently bereft of defensive depth in his Spurs squad, as evidenced by his makeshift pairing of centre-back pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies recently. Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury, coupled with a recent suspension for Cristian Romero, forced the Lilywhites head coach into drastic action team-wise amid his continued lack of faith in Eric Dier.

From November 4, Spurs went on a barren run of four Premier League defeats in five, before finally ending that streak with a brilliant 4-1 win at home to Newcastle last weekend. The return of Romero has arguably helped matters lately, but to avoid a similar scenario in 2024, reports suggest Tottenham are determined to sign a new centre-back - and there are a couple of top targets.

In recent days, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite has become really wanted by Spurs, as the 21-year-old emerges as a star under Sean Dyche this season. As well as Branthwaite, there is a belief that Tottenham have made Genoa star Radu Dragusin a key target as well.

Indeed, Football Transfers say Dragusin is now a major contender to join Tottenham as chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Johan Lange seek to upgrade the heart of Postecoglou's defence.

The Romanian's agent, Florin Manea, has even previously shared talks and London meetings with Spurs in an interview with Fanatik.

"I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams. We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have the messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask."

Now, according to a report from his homeland, it appears the 21-year-old's days at Genoa are "numbered".

Indeed, journalist Andrei Preotu writes for Pro Sport that a "transfer" is looking "more and more likely" for Dragusin in what could be a "good solution" for Spurs as they chase new defenders.

Preotu also suggests that the international could be open to joining Tottenham as he would like to play in the Premier League. Genoa, for their part, have worked "intensively" on who could succeed Dragusin when he leaves in 2024. The Serie A side have identified his replacement in their promising Italian starlet Alessandro Marcandalli, who is "ready" to return and compete for his team football.

Dragusin's standout stats for Genoa - 2023/2024 (via SofaScore) Clearances per game - 4.5 Balls recovered per game - 3.3 Percentage of duels won - 69% Percentage of aerial battles won - 70%

Marcandalli is currently on loan at Reggiana, who are managed by AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta, and there is a belief he is "one of the greatest talents in Italy" (Pro Sport).

Going back to Dragusin, we believe he could be a great signing for Tottenham. The young defender has started 15 Serie A matches as a fixture and mainstay of Genoa's backline, and some reports suggest that Dragusin could cost as little as £26 million.