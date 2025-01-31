Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with intermediaries as they eye a late January move for one "remarkably" fast defender, with manager Ange Postecoglou arguably in need of more centre-back options.

Spurs urged to sign new centre-back before deadline day

As the Lilywhites wait for Mathys Tel's decision over join them, after agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich (Fabrizio Romano), technical director Johan Lange and the Spurs recruitment team remain hard at work on other potential incomings.

Tottenham have apparently guaranteed Bayern a £50 million payment for Tel's signature before the end of this January window, coming as good news for supporters who could see the highly-rated Frenchman bolster Postecoglou's attacking options.

However, despite Micky van de Ven's return to the team and Cristian Romero being back in training, you can make a serious case that the north Londoners should at least attempt to sign central defensive cover before the window shuts in four days time.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

Van de Ven, Romero and Ben Davies' absences from the side in recent months forced teenager Archie Gray into an unfamiliar role, partnering Radu Dragusin at the heart of Postecoglou's defence, and the Australian will be keen to not be left so short in that area during the second half of 24/25.

Spurs have been urged to sign a fresh defender before the clock runs out, and many were linked in the build up to January.

A rumoured option under consideration by Lange is AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, with the Englishman ticking many boxes as a homegrown player and one who possesses plenty of experience at the highest level.

Tottenham are considering a bid for Tomori, according to some reports, and Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari says that the 27-year-old remains in their thinking.

Tottenham reach out to agents over signing Fikayo Tomori in January

Longari, via X, claims that Tottenham have probed intermediaries to gauge Tomori's availability - with the £25 million ace one of many potential San Siro exits as we approach the final days of this window.

The former Chelsea defender started his career at Milan in impressive fashion, earning call-ups to the England squad, but his place in the starting eleven has been less guaranteed this campaign.

This could hand Spurs an opportunity to tempt him with a move back to the Premier League, and his sheer pace could suit Postecoglou's high-line down to the ground.

"He is remarkably quick, but the way he comes out and closes down people and spaces is tremendous to see," said Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports. "He is a student of the game, he is intelligent, he will keep on growing."